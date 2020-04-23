Construction site thief strikes three times in one week — see all three cases!

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is trying to find a man who is posing as a construction worker and stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from construction sites. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police released surveillance footage of the man in two of the cases. WGNO News found video from a third.

In all three cases, the man is wearing a green safety vest and a red cap. He is seen taking construction equipment from inside of a building and a van as well as from a work trailer.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report including the three video clips, click on the video toward the top of this news story.

If you have information that could help the NOPD identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

