NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a suspect in a Bourbon Street shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the shooting happened a little before 2:00 Sunday morning. A man inside of a bar was shot. According to police, after hearing the gunshot, the man left the bar and that’s when he discovered he’d been hit by a bullet in the stomach.

Police released a couple photos of the suspect in the case. In one photo, the man is wearing a cowboy hat. In the second pic, he isn’t.

Police also released photos of the car that they say the suspect used for his getaway. It’s a black Volkswagen Jetta. But a key clue could be the color of its brake calipers. They’re green.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the pics of the suspect, car and calipers, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice