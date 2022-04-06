NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man who detectives say was caught on camera breaking into a car in the Warehouse District.

The NOPD has identified 33-year-old Adam Ebrahem Hassan as a suspect wanted on two counts of simple burglary.

(Photo via NOPD)

According to detectives, the first burglary occurred in 700 block of Convention Center Boulevard. Around 12:30 p.m. on April 1, a dash camera captured a male suspect entering the victim’s vehicle and taking multiple items.

While police were unable to identify the suspect, detectives say they were later able to pinpoint Hassan as the perpetrator.

Hassan is also wanted for a second vehicle burglary that occurred in Marigny just two days later. Details of the burglary were not immediately available, however, NOPD did report the crime happened in the 2100 block of Decatur Street.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.

Anyone who knows where Hassan is or has any additional information about either burglary is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by completing an online form or calling 504-822-1111.