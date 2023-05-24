NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This May 24 marks 14 years since a man was shot and killed in Algiers. One month after the crime, the NOPD released descriptions of two suspects, hoping someone would come forward and provide their names. But all these years later, the case remains unsolved. It’s the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened about 6:45 that night in the 1400 block of Ptolemy Street, near the corner of L.B. Landry Avenue. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital.

He was identified as 25-year-old Chester Reeder. According to police, an argument between Reeder and two other men escalated, leading to the shooting.

Police say the attack followed Super Sunday in that area, but the crime had nothing to do with the event. Still, there were many people in the area at the time.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

