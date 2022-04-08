NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify a man who hid inside of a Magazine Street business then stole its cashbox. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police it happened on March 26 at the Alice and Amelia store in the 4400 block of Magazine Street.

The business’ owners were moving some items to and from a car. Police say that the thief snuck inside the business and hid until the owners left then stole the business’ cashbox with money inside of it.

He also is accused of ripping the wires from the business’ security camera system. So the only footage of him at the business is a single, six second clip.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

