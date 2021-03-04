Can a thief be greedy? One suspect seemed ready for a big haul

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for at least one suspect in a business burglary in the West End area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The burglary happened on February 26 at a little after 3:15 in the morning at a business in the 7200 block of Regent Street. A security camera recorded much of what happened.

In the video, a suspect is seen arriving in a mid-sized SUV, perhaps a Jeep Liberty. The footage shows the suspect make at least six trips to the car with boxes that he takes from what appears to be a package delivery area.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.