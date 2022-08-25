New Orleans (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate a pair of business burglars. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The burglary happened at a convenience store in the 2200 block of Canal Street. The business was still recovering from a previous burglary when the latest one happened.

Surveillance video shows much of what happened. The glass in one of the business’ doors is covered with plywood, a worker told WGNO News, after it was shattered in a previous burglary. The video shows a man approach a second door and takeout the glass then enter the store.

Moments later, a second burglar arrives and the pair is seen stealing cash, cigarette and alcohol from behind the counter.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.