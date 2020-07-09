Burglars target smoothie business on 4th of July

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find two men who are accused of breaking into an Algiers business and stealing money from its safe. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 3:45 in the morning on July 4th at a Smoothie King located in the 3800 block of General Degaulle Drive. Police released surveillance video that shows much of what happened.

The suspects are seen removing the business’ cash drawer from a safe and taking its money. They’re also seen exiting through a front door with shattered glass.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this news story.

If you can help police identify or locate the people responsible for the burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests