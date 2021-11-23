Burglars pry their way inside a pair of New Orleans businesses

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of recent burglaries with multiple similarities. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

In both cases, the burglaries were committed by a pair of thieves. Also, the burglars opted to pry open the doors to the businesses rather than break windows or find another ways inside the buildings.

The first case happened at about 1:15 in the morning on November 10. According to police, two burglars pried open the door of the Plumbing Warehouse in the 1900 block of Gentilly Boulevard and stole a safe. Much of what happened was recorded by the business’ security camera system and released by police. But according to the NOPD, the safe was empty and was found in a yard next to the business.

The second case happened two days later on November 12 at about 3:00 in the morning. This time, a pair of burglars pried open the door of the Coffee House New Orleans in the 1500 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard. Much of this crime was also recorded by the business’ security camera system and released by police. In this case, according to police, the thieves stole a cash register containing $700.

Police have not said if the cases are believed to be connected. The distance between the two businesses is about three miles.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of each crime, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.