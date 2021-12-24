FBI confirms Christmas Eve bank robbery in CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A bank robbery was reported at the Capital One Bank located in the Hibernia National Bank building at 313 Carondelet Street in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 24. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations confirmed the incident with WGNO.

According to a preliminary report from the NOPD, the robbery occurred shortly before noon on Christmas Eve when a man entered the bank and handed a demand note to the teller. The NOPD says the teller gave the man some money and he left only to return moments later and use a gun to take more money from a different teller.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the robber, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

