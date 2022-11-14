NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing brass tubing that was made specifically for the carousel at City Park. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police say a City Park worker discovered the tubing was missing on Saturday. According to police, the brass tubing must be fabricated specifically for the carousel. It was stolen from a shed.

Police say the park worker went to a recycling center in the area and saw the brass tubing along with the man who brought it there. They say the man was able to slip away before he could be confronted.

Police released a surveillance camera image of the suspect.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, if you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.