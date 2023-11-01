NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is hoping its annual “Boo Dat'” program will lead to another successful series of arrests. In the past, the program has netted big results including 30 arrests one year and the recovery of five missing or endangered children.

The program focuses mostly on convicted sex offenders who are accused of failing to register or appear in court. It usually begins around Halloween, when children will be approaching strangers’ doors. It continues until nearly Christmas Day.

To see some of the suspects who are wanted in this year’s “Boo Dat” program, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police locate any of the suspects, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

