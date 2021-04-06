Bold car burglary suspects may not even care who’s watching

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a team of accused car burglars who may not have cared who watched them in action. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Friday, April 2, in the 3600 block of Marigny Street. A neighbor’s security camera captured much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen standing by his front porch. Moments later, a car pulls up and a passenger exits and slinks over to a car in someone’s driveway. The car appears to block the view of the man on the front porch.

Before it’s over, the accused car burglar ends up sprinting away to make his escape while a growing group of neighbors watch.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects in the video, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.