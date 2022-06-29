HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) — Tangipahoa Parish Deputies are working to identify suspects in a Hammond business burglary. Deputies say the suspects stole about $4,000 in merchandise.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened at the Big Boss Shell Station on South Airport Road. The TPSO released surveillance images of the suspect.

Deputies say as many as four people walked out of the store with five cases of various alcoholic beverages as well as 60 cartons of cigarettes. They say the suspects left the scene in a white Mercedes.

To see surveillance footage of the suspects, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 800-554-JAIL (5245). You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.