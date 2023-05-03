NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve two burglary cases that happened at the same business and on consecutive days. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the first crime happened about 4:00 in the morning on April 28. Someone backed a car through the door of the Game Stop in the 4000 block of Behrman Highway. Police say the burglar stole three video gaming systems and one headset.

The business boarded up the damaged door, but it may have turned into an invitation the very next day.

Police say around 6:30 in the morning on April 29, a man forced open the doors of the business, ransacked the place and took several items.

Police released surveillance footage of the burglar in both cases as well as the car that was used to break through the door in the first one. At this point, there’s no indication that the same person committed both burglaries.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify either burglar, call CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

