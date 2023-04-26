NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working two cases that happened hours a part, and both involved a Chevy Avalanche pickup truck. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first case happened around 2:40 in the morning on April 24 in the 6000 block of Chatham Drive. The NOPD says two men stole a 2004 Avalanche. Surveillance video shows the scene as the suspects got into the truck and drove it away.

The second crime happened a little more than an hour later in the 800 block of South Peters Street. Police say two people burglarized a business, the Republic. They arrived and left the scene in a Chevy Avalanche, similar to the one that was stolen on Chatham Drive.

For the record, the NOPD says that it’s unclear if the same Avalanche pickup was involved in both cases.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for either crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

