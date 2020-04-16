ATF looking to arrest thieves who targeted Mandeville firearms business

MANDEVILLE, LA — The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is hoping to locate and arrest a team of thieves who targeted a firearms business in Mandeville. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the ATF, the crime happened on March 20 at about 2:00 in the morning. A team of thieves used a car to smash the front entry way of the Arms Merchant on North Causeway Boulevard in Mandeville. They stole several handguns from inside the business.

Agents say the car that was used was stolen in a carjacking the prior day in New Orleans.

The ATF says the group may be responsible for multiple car jackings and firearms business burglaries.

If you have information that could help, call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477). There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the crime.

