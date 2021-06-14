As double homicide’s 2 year mark approaches, CrimeStoppers pushes $20k reward

NEW ORLEANS — CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is taking to social media, hoping to help solve a double homicide as it’s 2 year anniversary approaches. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On July 2 of 2019, two men were shot and killed at the intersection of Dwyer and Downman roads. CrimeStoppers is reminding everyone that there’s a $20k reward in the case.

Much of what happened was recorded on a security camera and released by the NOPD. The video shows a man rush to the murder scene where the first victim has already been shot. Moments after he arrives, according to police, the gunman returns and opens fire again, killing the second victims.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the killer, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.