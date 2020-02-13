Artist who helped create one-off carnival throw is shot, family asking for help





NEW ORLEANS — Cliff Pitre is one of the artist who helped create the Grail of Grails for the Krewe of King Arthur. It’s a one-off throw with freshwater pearls and Swarovski crystals. Sunday, the throw will be handed to one lucky person along the krewe’s parade route.

But it will be a difficult moment for Pitre and his family to enjoy. Last Saturday night at the Brother’s Food Mart on Newton Street in Algiers, Pitre was walking to his car when he was approached by a gunman.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the gunman shot Pitre in the back and stole his car. He remains in the hospital, and his family is using a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money to cover his medical expenses.

The NOPD released some surveillance footage of the attacker and the car that was stolen.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. To see the report, including the surveillance footage released by police, click on the video toward the top of this page.

If you have information that could help lead police to the attacker or identify him, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you do not have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

