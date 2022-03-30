(WGNO) — Several criminal investigations that WGNO News has featured in Wheel of Justice reports have ended in recent arrests.

A murder, an attack on a police officer, and burglaries of cars and businesses, all with arrests to report.

There’s no way the Wheel of Justice can take the credit for all of the arrests. The real kudos belong to police and witnesses who report their tips.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information about a crime, report it to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.