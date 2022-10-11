NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of restaurant burglaries. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The most recent case happened a little before 6:00 in the morning on October4 at the Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria located in the 6200 block of South Miro Street.

Not only was it Taco Tuesday, but it was also National Taco Day. So while a big crowd was expected, it was the two early morning arrivals that nearly ruined the day.

After the business’ front door glass was smashed, surveillance video shows the two thieves taking at least two cash registers from the scene and trying to steal the ATM.

About one week earlier and one mile away, someone burglarized a restaurant in the 4500 block of Freret Street. In this case, there was only one thief, and he didn’t shatter the front glass. Instead, he pried open the doors.

Besides being a week and a mile apart, there were other similarities in the two cases including the items stolen and the clothing worn by the thieves.

But not everything is similar in the cases. The two who targeted Felipe’s used a pickup truck to get there and leave while the solo thief used a bicycle.

See what you think. To watch the latest Wheel of Justice report, checkout the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.