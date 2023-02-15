NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — February 15, 2023, will mark two years since a man was gunned down at a Central City car wash. The murder remains unsolved, and the anniversary is also the same day the reward will expire.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on the day of the murder, a man was shot and killed at a car wash in the 3700 block of South Claiborne Avenue. Police say a man in a silver SUV pulled up, opened fire, and left.

Police released surveillance images of a man who they called a ‘person of interest’ as well as the SUV. They say the car was a stolen, silver Honda Pilot with a bike rack.

CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans offers a $2,500 in most homicide cases. But the reward usually expires two-years after it’s offered.

In this case, the anniversary of the crime and the expiration date of the reward are the same, Feb. 17, 2023.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images from the car wash, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for the murder, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice