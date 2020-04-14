A half mask burglary case

New Orleans — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify a man who broke into a business in the city and stole several cellphones. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on March 30, at about 1:45 in the morning, a man smashed the front window of the Metro PCS in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard. The man then stole several phones from the business.

Police released some security camera footage that shows the suspect. The footage shows a man who is trying to disguise himself by pulling his t-shirt up over his face. But he barely is able to pull the shirt past his chin, so most of his face is visible.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance camera footage, click on the video button toward the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate their suspect, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests