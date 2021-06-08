9mm pistol magazine and ammo stolen from truck in McDonogh 35 parking lot

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a team of car burglars who targeted a pickup truck in the parking lot of McDonogh 35. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Friday, June 4, at a little before 9:30 in the morning. The school’s security cameras recorded much of what happened.

One video shows the suspects’ car making its way through the parking lot. According to police, it’s a gray Infinity. Another clip shows the car pull up next to a truck. One passenger from the Infinity creeps to the truck, apparently breaking into it, then returns to the getaway car.

Police say a $20 bill was stolen along with a magazine for a 9mm pistol that was loaded with 15 rounds. Police say the magazine and ammunition were inside of a gun box and the thieves stole the entire box.

The NOPD says that the same thieves are responsible for other car burglaries.

As for the legality of having ammunition — or firearms for that matter — inside of a car on school property, the state’s laws regarding firearm-free zones do not apply to cars.

If you can help police identify or locate the thieves in this case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.