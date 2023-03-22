NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 24, 2015, Michael Price was just doing his job when he delivered a pizza order to the 6100 block of North Roman. It’s a block with fewer houses that vacant lots, and perhaps few witnesses as well.

It was a little after midnight when Price arrived. That’s when he was robbed and shot dead inside of his car.

The case outraged people in New Orleans. The father of three’s coworkers, friends and family appealed for help. There was even a billboard that advertised a $25k reward.

About a week after the attack, police announced an arrest in the case. But the suspect was never indicted and was eventually released from jail.

Since then, the case has gone cold. If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice report, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

