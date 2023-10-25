NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been eight years since NOPD Commander Derek Frick was shot in the Desire area. He’s still on the force, and the identity of the shooter is still a mystery.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the shooting happened a little before 8 that night, Oct. 25, in the 3500 block of Alvar Street. They say Frick was driving an unmarked, dark blue Ford Explorer when someone in another car, traveling in the same direction, opened fire.

Frick was hit in the neck and didn’t return to the force for more than six months. Crimestoppers offered a $10k reward in the case, which remains in place.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police make an arrest in the case, call Crimestoppers at (501)-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

