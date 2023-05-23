COVINGTON, La (WGNO) — Around 3:45 in the morning on May 26, 2015, Saint Tammany Deputies found a woman in a ditch at an intersection in the Covington area. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Barbara Rusich. Her death is the latest case on the Wheel of Justice.

The coroner’s report showed the woman died from blunt force trauma. Deputies began investigating the case as a hit-and-run. Now, 8 years later, deputies still do not know who was driving the car that hit the woman.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help deputies identify or locate the driver of the car that hit Rusich, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice