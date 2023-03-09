NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — March 10 will mark six years since a quadruple shooting in Gentilly left a mother and her two young sons dead. The fourth person who was shot, a daughter, survived.

The murders remain unsolved. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened in the 4200 block of Touro Street. Police found Smith and her children inside the home. In the days that followed, neighbors gathered outside the home to show their support for the family and to comfort one another.

Crimestoppers offered a $10k reward, but six years later, there’s been no arrest.

If you have information that could help catch the killer, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

