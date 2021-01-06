$5K Reward in Christmas night murder of 14 yr old boy

NEW ORLEANS — CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a $5,000 reward in the murder of 14-year-old Jamere Alfred.

Christmas night, Alfred was shot and killed in the parking lot of a business at the corner of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Earlier in the day, he’d opened his presents from his mother and father.

According to police, a car drove up to Alfred and the people inside it began firing at him. Alfred was hit in the head.

The NOPD has announced no suspects or arrests in the case. If you have information that could help solve the case, you could earn a cash reward. Call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

