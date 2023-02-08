NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On February 5, 2018, Russell Teal was found beaten to death in the 1400 block of Governor Nichols. Five years after the crime, police are looking for a couple of people and the $5k reward remains, but there have been no arrests.

Since the attack, the NOPD has released photos of a couple of people who police are still trying to locate.

One of them is a person of interest. Police think he may have information about what happened.

While Teal was found on Ursulines Avenue, police say that before his death, he was at a hotel on Ursulines Avenue.

The second person who police are looking for is considered the suspect in the case. The NOPD says he was also at the hotel on Ursulines.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

