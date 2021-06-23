5 years after the murder of Tollette George the case remains unsolved

NEW ORLEANS — Tollette George was a star high school and college football player. On the evening of June 24, 2016, George was shot and killed near his home in Algiers. The case remains unsolved five years later, so it’s the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

George played football for Edna Karr and Alcorn State. He was murdered near the corner of Vespasian and Lauradale.

If you can help police identify or locate whoever is responsible for killed George, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more that 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.