NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to solve a car burglary spree in the Gentilly area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

All of the car burglaries happened in the early morning hours on Thursday, February 16. The NOPD released 3 pieces of security camera footage with varying video quality from clip to clip.

One of the clips is from the 5100 block of Touro Street. Another is from 5000 block of Pauger Street, and the third is from the 2600 block of Verbena Street. Police say that at least two sedans were used by the thieves to make the rounds. One is light in color, and the other is dark.

At least six cars were burglarized. Some didn’t contain any valuables, but others did including a laptop, purse and two pairs of shoes.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for the burglaries, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

