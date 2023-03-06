NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans has seen many spikes and dips in violent crime over the years. The latest Wheel of Justice report looks at 3 murders that took place over 5 nights in 2016, and 7 years later the cases remain unsolved.

On March 4, 2016, a man named Corey Harris was murdered on North Johnson Street. On March 7, Michael Pham was found shot to death inside of a car at the corner of Bullard Avenue and Lake Forest Boulevard. Then the next night, March 8, Aaron Thompson was gunned down while delivering beer to a convenience store at Shirley Drive and General DeGaulle in Algiers.

In all of the cases, CrimeStoppers offered a $2,500 reward. 7 years later, all of the cases remain unsolved.

If you have information that could help find the killers in any of the cases, you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice