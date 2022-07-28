NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects in a series of car burglaries. According to police, all of the cars were broken into in City Park and valuables taken. In each case, the suspects are accused of using stolen credit cards within minutes of the burglaries.

The search for the suspects is the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first case reported by police happened on July 8 around 2:00 in the afternoon. The NOPD says a car was burglarized in a parking lot inside the park near Wisner Blvd. and Harrison Avenue. By 2:45 that same afternoon, according to police, one of the suspects used a bank card that was stolen in the burglary at a home supply store.

The second case happened two days later on July 10 along Victory Drive, also inside of City Park. In that case, police say one of the suspects used a stolen bank card within 35 minutes of the car burglary.

The third case happened on July 16 along Dreyfous Drive in the park. Again, within minutes, a stolen bank card was being used by one of the suspects at a home supply store.

In each case, the cars’ windows were smashed. Police say one of the suspects was driving a blue Ford F-150 and the other was driving a Black Dodge Ram pickup.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including surveillance footage of the suspects at the home supply stores, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.