NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of golf cart thefts from 2 public schools that are about 4 miles apart. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first theft happened on November 5 at Ben Franklin High School. Surveillance video shows two people arrive at the school in a UTV. One of them is seen driving away in a golf cart that police say belonged to the school.

The second case happened on Nov. 24 at the Langston Hughes Charter School. In this surveillance video, just one suspect is seen. But he also arrives in a UTV and is accused of stealing a golf cart and other items.

Police say they are investigating any and all possibilities but are not connecting the cases at this point.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

