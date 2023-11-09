TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Nov. 7 marked 19 years since Christopher Baker was shot and killed in Terrytown. The case remains unsolved and is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened a little before 1 in the morning. Baker’s family members told WGNO what happened. They say he and his girlfriend left their apartment with their two children and two others who they were watching.

At the car, Baker was approached by two men with masks and guns. They demanded the keys to the car, but Baker refused. Then they lifted one of the children by her hair and pointed a gun at her head. Still, he refused to hand over the keys. Then the attackers pointed a gun at Bakers’ girlfriend, then Baker.

Still, he refused, and that’s when he was shot. He died that afternoon at Charity Hospital.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the gunmen left the scene in the same car that they arrived in, a green Ford Expedition.

Years later, the case remains unsolved. If you have information that could help solve it, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

