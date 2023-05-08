NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This May 6 marked 17 years since Tommy Clark Gentry was shot and killed in the French Quarter. To this day, the case remains unsolved. It’s the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the events leading up to the murder began at a Bourbon Street club where a man was harassing two women. At one point, the man is accused of assaulting the women — hitting one with a beer bottle and punching the other.

At some point, Tommy Clark Gentry tried to intervene and protect the women. He even walked with them out of the club when they left. But according to police, as the three approached the corner of Bourbon and Bienville streets, the man from inside the club confronted them again and shot Gentry.

He was taken to Tulane Medical Center where he died.

All these years later, there’s been no conviction in the case. If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-21111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

