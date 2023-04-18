NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Around 7:00 in the morning on April 9, 2009, as workers headed to their jobs in the CBD, police were on the scene of a homicide. 14 years later, the case is unsolved and is the focus of the latest Wheel of Justice report.

The crime happened near the corner of Gravier Street and O’Keefe Avenue. Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Torey Coleman. He’d been shot to death.

In the months that followed, we included the case in a Wheel of Justice report. Three years later, Coleman’s mother made a public appeal at a crime summit. But nothing has led to any convictions in the case.

If you have information that could help catch the killer, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

