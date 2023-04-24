NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On April 24, 2012, a Covington businessman was scouting rental property along Chef Menteur Highway when he was shot and killed. Eleven years later — to the day — there’s been no arrest in the murder. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 10:15 in the morning in the 4500 block of Papania Drive. They say Bruce Cucchiara was killed during an armed robbery. A man who was working in the area on that day told WGNO News that Cucchiara was asking directions at the time.

Less than two weeks after the murder, Cucchiara’s friends and family added $25k to the CrimeStoppers reward in the case, and police released a sketch of a possible suspect.

As recently as November 2021, police announced a pair of people who were identified as ‘persons of interest’ in the case. Police did not consider them to be suspects but felt the two could have information about what happened.

But the leads fizzled and the reward expired.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the stop of this story. If you have information that could help police identify or locate the killer, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in cout.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

