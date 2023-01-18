NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — January 18, 2023 marks two years since a man and his caregiver were shot and killed in Mid-City. The $10k reward will expire in less than 2 weeks.

The attack happened in front of a home in the 3000 block of Bienville Street. According to police, Santiago Rubio was the intended victim and his caregiver, Ilia Henderson, was an innocent bystander. A third victim was shot but survived.

CrimeStoppers offers a $5k reward in double homicide cases. The company that Henderson worked for agreed to double it to $10k. But that reward is currently set to expire on January 29 of this year.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including a car that police say is linked to the murders, watch the video at the top of this page.

If you have information that leads police to the killers, you could earn the reward from CrimeStoppers by calling 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to be eligible for the cash.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

