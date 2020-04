3 meals a week for anybody who's ready to eat

NEW ORLEANS – The beer business is big.

And it’s busy at Port Orleans Brewing Company.

The cans keep coming down the line.

But what’s new is what’s on tap in the kitchen.

WGNO’s Wild Bill Wood says it’s a big heaping helping of hope.

Port Orleans is serving meals three days a week.

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The food is good to go from noon to four.

Local chefs are in the kitchen making the meals.

Port Orleans is uptown at 4124 Tchoupitoulas.

Anybody who needs a meal is welcome to come by.