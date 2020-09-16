What’s More Important? How I Looked, or, how I Treated you?

(ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other.

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I had the pleasure to visit with Kamea Johnson.

Kamea was named the 2019 Utah Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. I’ll let you explore the links in this story to figure out what her company does.

Full disclosure, this interview was not my first with Kamea. She and I share a love of “the Power of the Pen”and, wait for it… hats.

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

We talked about a lot of different things, but if I had to pick out a singular topic is would be “identity”. How do you see yourself and how does the world see you?

Kamea brought up some excellent points; “How we conduct ourselves is how people are going to remember. Are they going to remember that I’m a woman color? Probably, but they are going to remember how I treated them. They are going to remember more the time I invested in getting to know them and remember more the feeling I left them with.”

I’m not big on “labels, but they a part of our own self-identification and something that we can have an element of control over. What are some of those labels that you put on yourself? Kamea answered; “We definitely have cultural labels right that identify us for race. But for myself, I’m a compassionate woman and I really try to convey that as I deal with people. So my labels if I’m going to label myself are compassionate, kind, strong, and caring. I think it really important that we spend time in those identity factors. The things that really drive us. The things that are built into us. I feel that identity is what is lacking so much of. So culturally, I know what culture I’m part of but as a woman, a businesswoman, an entrepreneur and a citizen of this community and the world. I identify with compassion and understanding. I think if we all looked at each other a different way with terms, maybe in some sense.”

Like it or not, appearances do play a part in identity and perceptions. Kamea revealed I truth I learned a long time ago working in the broadcasting industry; “I know this sometimes hurts the male ego, but we dress for each other. We do not dress up for our husbands or for the male population. We are not dressing to attract one another. We are definite in complete competition with each other.”

I admit that part of my “brand” is being the guy that wears the hats on TV. If a guy wears the same outfit no big deal. For a woman that’s apparently not a good thing. Kamea continued; “That’s a lot with our broken identity. Our identity is supposed to be beautiful. Sadly, beautiful is a fluid concept. It changes every single year. My pastor in Kansas City had said, husbands hold on every ten years you get a new wife. Your wife is the same, but her style changes. Different hair styles. Different shoes. Whatever. But if our only driver is beautiful, we are in trouble.”

Kamea brought up the world “culture”. What is culture to her? She replied, “To me culture is an identity of sorts. When you are made up of so many cultures like I am you learn to embrace all of them and that is what encompasses who you are at your core. So culture is important. It’s how I identify with my family. It’s how you and I communicate at some level correct? At some level we are looking for common ground. And we find common ground through our culture a lot of times. We also find discord through it as well.”

What is the cause of that discord? According to Kamea, “We find discord when we lack a cultural understanding of each other and a baseline understanding of where we come from. So culture is important. I do believe that the more we understand each other the more we want to know about each other. I think the cultural divide is something we come to embrace.”

Stories have power. They help us understand each other.