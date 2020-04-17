What’s growing in a New Orleans backyard?

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a way to deal with the stress of the coronavirus crisis.

It’s right in your own backyard.

It’s a garden.

It’s a victory garden.

Just like the gardens Americans planted during World War I and then World War II.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood found Katherine Madere growing tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and corn.

It’s her way to handle life and the new normal.

Katherine is getting advice from Chris Dunaway from the LSU Ag Center.

If you have questions for Chris about your own gardening, just email him gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu.

You can also get gardening advice at lsuagcenter.com.