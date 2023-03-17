NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From parades to festivals and just having a good time, Louisiana knows how to get things cracking, which is why Planter’s NUTmobile is coming to the Boot State.

The 26-foot-long peanut will get nutty around the U.S. for its national tour, which will include a stop in NOLA on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Check below to see where they’re heading.

Saturday, March 18th

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Baton Rouge, LA

Sunday, March 19th

Mardi Gras World

1380 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130​

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Surprise and Delight on Bourbon Street and through the French Quarter afterwards.

