NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From parades to festivals and just having a good time, Louisiana knows how to get things cracking, which is why Planter’s NUTmobile is coming to the Boot State.
The 26-foot-long peanut will get nutty around the U.S. for its national tour, which will include a stop in NOLA on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Check below to see where they’re heading.
Saturday, March 18th
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Baton Rouge, LA
Sunday, March 19th
Mardi Gras World
- 1380 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130
- 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Surprise and Delight on Bourbon Street and through the French Quarter afterwards.
Latest Posts:
- Khalen Saunders introduced as one of two new Saints’ defensive tackles
- Man walking in neighborhood gunned down in New Orleans East
- Here’s why the ‘too big to fail’ banks bailed out First Republic
- Trump attorney says ‘there won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago’ if he’s indicted in NY
- Ohio teen accused of attacking Def Leppard drummer at Florida hotel
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.