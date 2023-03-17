NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From parades to festivals and just having a good time, Louisiana knows how to get things cracking, which is why Planter’s NUTmobile is coming to the Boot State.

The 26-foot-long peanut will get nutty around the U.S. for its national tour, which will include a stop in NOLA on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Check below to see where they’re heading.

Saturday, March 18th

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

  • Baton Rouge, LA

Sunday, March 19th

Mardi Gras World

  • 1380 Port of New Orleans Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130​
  • 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Surprise and Delight on Bourbon Street and through the French Quarter afterwards.

