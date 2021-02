It's not just Friday, it's Fish FryDay

MANDEVILLE, La – It’s that time of the year.

It’s Lent.

And you know what that means.

It’s means at churches around town, fish is on the Friday menu.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says that’s why it’s not just Friday.

When it’s Lent.

It’s Fish FryDay.

And like everything else, it’s different during the pandemic.

At Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville, the fish will be frying.

And so will the shrimp.

It’s a $10 meal deal.

Here’s the list of all the churches serving up fish on Fridays.