What’s cooking at Culinary Kids?

The Louisiana culinary school for kids has the whole world watching

MANDEVILLE, La – Chef Clare Reding usually has a kitchen full of kids at Culinary Kids Mandeville.

Now instead of students, like a Hollywood star, she’s got a director, a camera and an audience of online fans.

Because of the coronavirus, Culinary Kids Mandeville is closed to students.

That’s to students who would show up at their location at 915 Marigny Avenue in Mandeville, Louisiana 70448.

But what happens when you start cooking and teaching on Facebook LIVE?

You can watch Sunday afternoons at 4 pm Central Time.

WGNO News reporter Wild Bill Wood goes back to school with kids from Denver to Dubai.

Around the world, these kids are taking over kitchens.

They’re really cooking during the crisis.