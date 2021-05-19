What will be the most expensive and cheapest Saints ticket on Vivid Seats this Saints season?

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 03: Quarterback Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints shares a smile as he greets teammate quarterback Taysom Hill #7 during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS– With the NFL schedule being released—Saints tickets are some of the most in-demand games of 2021…already.

We’ve got about 3 months to go before Saints fans go marching into the Superdome, but ticket prices are already on Saints fans minds.

“With COVID getting over, I think everyone is excited for live sports,” Jackson Wemmitt, football fan said.

Vivid Seats has just released ticket prices for the 2021 Saints season and the hottest ticket in town is the match-up against the Dallas Cowboys. That ticket will cost you $485—the most expensive all season for the Saints and one of the top ten most expensive of all NFL games this season.

“I don’t think I’d pay that. I think it is too high,” Chris Cortez, Saints Fan said.

“I’d say no thank you. That’s way too expensive for a football game,” Wemmitt said.

“I’m not paying $485 for a ticket when I can watch it for free at home,” Cortez said.

Saints fans are a little surprised that other match-ups like the Bucs or the Packers aren’t as expensive. According to Vivid Seats—for the Upper Level seats, The Saints/Packers game is $167. The Patriots/Saints game is $256. The Saints/Bucs game will cost you $139. How about the Atlanta Falcons/Saints game at home? That ticket is only $97.

“Because no one wants to see that team,” Wemmitt said.

Looking at the prices, the home games in the Superdome are more expensive than the away games.

Vivid Seats tickets are sold through re-sale.

For ticket prices on Vivid Seats, click HERE.