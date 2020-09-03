What to give your landlord if you’re at risk of being evicted– fill out this protective form

New Orleans – This week, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an eviction moratorium through the end of December, most people had no idea how the CDC could control what landlords do in New Orleans – or anywhere else. Turns out, there’s a form for that!

Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office has released a federal document that renters must fill out and give to their landlords. And it’s probably a good idea for renters to keep a copy of it.

The CDC form allows renters to declare, under penalty of perjury, that they’ve made a good faith effort to pay their rent but can’t do so because of financial hardship. The moratorium applies to any head of household who will earn less than $99,000 at the end of 2020.

The moratorium– issued by the CDC as opposed to federal housing officials– is intended to stop the spread of coronavirus among people who are forced to change their living arrangements or become homeless.

You can print the CDC document which is found here.