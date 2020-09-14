What to expect from Hurricane Sally as storm approaches landfall

Sally is now classified as a category one hurricane with 90 mile per hour wind speeds and must be watched closely while intensifying in the next 12-18 hours before landfall.

We are growing more concerned for a strengthening hurricane on approach to landfall in south Mississippi because this system is moving slower, and it still has 24 to 36 hours over water.

This being said, a category 2 hurricane looks far more likely, with the ceiling of intensity creeping higher due to slightly more eastern track shifts. Even a major hurricane is not off the table. Category 3, 4, and 5 hurricanes are classified as major hurricanes.

This is the breakdown. A slower, more east track means the system has more time over water to intensify. All residents from southeast Louisiana to the Alabama, Florida Panhandle should be prepared for significant impacts. Greatest impacts are trending lower for New Orleans Metro, though.