What to expect from Hurricane Sally as storm approaches landfall

News

Hurricane Sally is now a category 2 storm

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Sally is now forecast to make landfall as a category two storm east of the New Orleans metro area.

Currently, impacts look as if they will be beginning across southeast Louisiana by late Monday, early Tuesday.

The issue is that Hurricane Sally is moving slower with 24 to 36 hours over water left before approaching land.

It is still early and tough to rule out the possibility this makes landfall as a category three storm, with intensity in these coming hours creeping higher as pressure falls.

Major hurricane classification on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale is not impossible as a more easterly track will mean Sally’s pace slows, and the storm has more time over water, too, to intensify.

Right now, the storm is forecast to make landfall with 105 mile per hour wind speeds. This is a strong category two classification as category 2 storms are classified with 96-110 mile per hour wind speeds. Category 3 storms are classified with 111-129 mile per hour wind speeds.

For coastal southeast Louisiana, significant coastal flooding from 7-11 feet is still expected from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borne surge will be lower.

50 miles will make all the difference in impacts, especially for the New Orleans Metro. It is about as close of a call as you can get.

50 miles further east would mean impacts across Louisiana are far lower. 50 miles west, though, would mean impacts across Louisiana are far more significant.

