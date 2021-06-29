What stores will be open on July 4th?

PINECREST, FL – OCTOBER 18: The Trader Joe’s sign is seen during the grand opening of a Trader Joe’s on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. Trader Joe’s opened its first store in South Florida where shoppers can now take advantage of the California grocery chains low-cost wines and unique items not found in other […]

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — While some businesses will close on the Fourth of July holiday, many will remain open giving customers an opportunity to replenish items for the family BBQ, eat out or cash in on some holiday sales.

In fact, most major retailers and restaurants will remain open on July 4, even if the hours are reduced to give employees time to celebrate the holiday as well. So be sure to check for closures or reduced hours before you shop.

These stores will be open on July 4

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Best Buy: Stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Hours vary by location. Note that many stores close an hour early on Sundays, so be sure to check the Sunday hours of your location before visiting on Fourth of July.

Home Depot: Stores will be open 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Fourth of July, matching the usual Sunday hours.

Kohl’s: Stores will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Before you leave home, consider taking advantage of Kohl’s curbside pickup.

Lowe’s: Lowe’s stores will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July.

Macy’s: Most Macy’s stores will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fourth of July. You can also take advantage of Macy’s contact-free curbside pickup at select locations.

Sam’s Club: Sam’s club will be open on July 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members, per its holiday schedule.

Target: Target is open on Fourth of July during normal business hours, which vary by location. Target stores are typically open from 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Walmart: Walmart will be open on Fourth of July during regular hours. Consider using Walmart’s expanded curbside pickup service.

These grocery stores will be open on July 4

HEB: Stores will be open regular hours on July 4. Check your individual location for details. Note that HEB pharmacies will be operating with reduced hours on July 4. On the holiday, pharmacies will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Publix: Publix stores will be open during regular hours on July 4.

Safeway: Safeway stores will be open during regular hours on July 4.

Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s stores will close at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open normal hours on July 4.

Closed on July 4

Costco: Costco will be closed on July 4. Independence Day is one of the national holidays on which it is closed.